Open House this weekend at Casa Early Learning Center

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Casa Early Learning Center is a Day Care & Preschool with a mission to provide inclusive, diverse daycare services here in the Rochester area. The school curriculum infuses the Spanish language, cultural learning, and social responsibility, creating an immersion environment for dual-language learners. Alex and Wendy Letran were our guests on Midwest Access to discuss their upcoming open house Saturday August 19th from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

If you would like more information about their services which includes meal programs that are locally sourced, you can contact them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Scheels Fashion Show on Midwest Access
Scheels fall fashion show joins Midwest Access
Roses
Midwest Access visits Kenyon Rose Fest
Kenyon Rose Fest - Veterans Memorial Park
Hormel providing support to those affected by the Maui Wildfires
Hormel providing support to those affected by the Maui Wildfires