Open House this weekend at Casa Early Learning Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Casa Early Learning Center is a Day Care & Preschool with a mission to provide inclusive, diverse daycare services here in the Rochester area. The school curriculum infuses the Spanish language, cultural learning, and social responsibility, creating an immersion environment for dual-language learners. Alex and Wendy Letran were our guests on Midwest Access to discuss their upcoming open house Saturday August 19th from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

If you would like more information about their services which includes meal programs that are locally sourced, you can contact them here.

