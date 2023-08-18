Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from Think Bank scam

CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call August 9.(PRNewswire)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, anyone with a cellphone, tablet or computer should always be on the lookout for Think Bank scams.

This is a scam in which scammers use emails or text messages in order to steal passwords and personal/financial information.

A 66-year-old Olmsted County resident was an unfortunate victim of one of these scams, after receiving a message from her iPad which was allegedly from Microsoft, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged Microsoft message told the woman that her computer was compromised and asked her if they could log into her device. She allowed remote access to the device and received a call from the scammer explaining the computer was compromised.

After this, she says she connected to a Think Bank representative who guided her to withdraw $18,000 and then told her to send the money via Bitcoin with the QR code they provided her. She was only able to withdraw $16,900 and proceeded to send them all of it.

After doing this she did not hear anything from the group again.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office explained once money is transferred to Bitcoin it is very difficult to trace where it goes.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor
Oronoco Gold Rush Days returns Friday
Oronoco Gold Rush Days returns Friday