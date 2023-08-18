Minnesota’s first ever pro-cornhole player

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A young Minnesotan has become a professional athlete- and you might be surprised by the sport she plays.

Lexie Hugeback was surprised when she learned that cornhole can be a professional sport.

She started playing corn hole at her family’s campground. She got into playing tournaments, and slowly worked her way up through the ranks.

“I got to my biggest tournament at the time and there were professionals there, “said Hugeback. “They came up to me and said, ‘you need to get into this.’ And I’m like, there’s no way this is a professional sport.”

But it turns out it is- with four national events and even a world tournament.

Corn hole can be played by anyone of any age.

Lexie said her favorite part of the sport is travelling and meeting new people.

She also spoke about how she felt when she went pro.

“It was such a relief. I had a million emotions. I cried after I won. I finally did it. It’s a new journey now. "

Cornhole season starts in October and lasts through August.

