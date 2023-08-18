Midwest Access visits Kenyon Rose Fest

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Rose Fest is taking place in Kenyon from August 17-20. Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler and meteorologist Sarah Gannon checked out all the fun on Friday. Gannon is a Kenyon-native.

There are many events taking place in Kenyon over the weekend.

Citywide garage sales are Friday and Saturday. There is a hog roast at the VFW from 5-7 p.m. Friday night. There is a street dance Friday night as well with shuttle services available to help people get home until 2 a.m.

The big parade is Sunday at 1 p.m.

For the full list of activities, click here.

