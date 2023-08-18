Med City Art Festival at Peace Plaza on Friday

By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 4th annual Med City Art Festival started in downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza at 11 a.m. Friday.

The festival has 34 vendors, performers and art activities for the whole family.

It first started in 2019 and this year is their 4th annual event.

There will be Native American flute playing, a Japanese drums performance and Matt Simpson as a feature artist.

You can enjoy many different kinds of food and shop for handmade goods from pottery to jewelry.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

RPD hosted first annual youth camp for RPS students
RPD School Resources Officers hosted first annual Youth Camp
Gold Rush Antique Fair in Rochester, MN
Gold Rush returns to Graham Park in Rochester
Scheels in Rochester
Scheels fall fashion show joins Midwest Access
Roses
Midwest Access visits Kenyon Rose Fest