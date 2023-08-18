Med City Art Festival at Peace Plaza on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 4th annual Med City Art Festival started in downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza at 11 a.m. Friday.

The festival has 34 vendors, performers and art activities for the whole family.

It first started in 2019 and this year is their 4th annual event.

There will be Native American flute playing, a Japanese drums performance and Matt Simpson as a feature artist.

You can enjoy many different kinds of food and shop for handmade goods from pottery to jewelry.

