Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September, his office announced Thursday.

The governor’s office says the delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation from 10 companies in the state as well as Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The trip will feature stops in Brussels, Belgium, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021. The Netherlands ranked 11th.

The announcement did not say when Evers would leave the state or return. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the dates for the trip.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Hughes.

