Gold Rush returns to Graham Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Celebrating 51 years, Gold Rush officially opened Friday August 18th and continues until Sunday August 20th.

Gold Rush is an indoor/outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market encompassing the 52 acres Graham Park Fairgrounds located near Hwy 63 South and the16th Street

SE intersection. Organizers Kae and Richard Townsend were on hand to give Midwest Access a behind the scenes look at the many dealers who came from all over

the country. Admission is free and $10 for parking.

You can find more information on their website here.

