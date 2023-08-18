Gold Rush returns to Graham Park in Rochester
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Celebrating 51 years, Gold Rush officially opened Friday August 18th and continues until Sunday August 20th.
Gold Rush is an indoor/outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market encompassing the 52 acres Graham Park Fairgrounds located near Hwy 63 South and the16th Street
SE intersection. Organizers Kae and Richard Townsend were on hand to give Midwest Access a behind the scenes look at the many dealers who came from all over
the country. Admission is free and $10 for parking.
You can find more information on their website here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.