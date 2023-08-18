Fantastic Friday weather; Heat and humidity dominate this weekend and next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a bright and peaceful end to the week today as high pressure moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a slight southerly breeze that will work to pull in some slightly warmer air. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is on par with what we usually experience this time of the year.

We'll enjoy sunny weather throughout the day with high temps near 80 degrees. (KTTC)

A warm front from the west will move in tonight, ushering in warmer air for the region. Expect mainly clear skies this evening with a few thin clouds later in the night as the front approaches. Temperatures will briefly fall into the low 60s before beginning to climb a bit later in the night. Winds from the south will become a bit gusty after midnight with the front’s arrival.

The air quality will be in the moderate range of the air quality index for the next couple of days. (KTTC)

Bright, warm sunshine and a gusty south breeze Saturday will help temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. Heat indices will be in the low and mid-90s.

Heat index levels will be in the 90s for most of the next week. (KTTC)

Sunday will be a little less breezy and slightly cooler behind a weak cold front. Expect abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s and a light northeast breeze.

The upcoming week is going to be bright and very warm. After a day of sunshine and clouds Monday, we’re expecting sunnier weather with a little more of a southerly breeze on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will warm from the upper 80s Monday to the low and mid-90s in the middle of the week.

High temps will be in the 80sabnd low 90s for the next week. Rain chances will hold off until just beyond the current 7 day outlooks. (KTTC)

After a warm and humid Thursday that will feature readings in the upper 80s in the afternoon, a cold front will move through the region and high temperatures will cool to the low 80s next Friday and then the upper 70s for the following weekend.

High temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average for this weekend and next week. Temps will cool a bit for next weekend. (KTTC)

