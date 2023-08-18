Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (Gray News) – A police department in Louisiana helped make a fallen officer’s son’s first day of school extra special.

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department, started kindergarten on Thursday.

Kelly was shot in the line of duty on May 11 and died from his injuries on June 2.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with...
The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers sheering him on.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten since his dad couldn’t be there.

The department posted photos of the special day on Facebook, showing Liam standing proudly with a backpack, surrounded by officers cheering him on.

“We wanted him [Kelly] to know just how much his blue family supported him, and we were honored to help make sure that Liam’s first day was unforgettable,” the department wrote in the Facebook post.

Kelly began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and joined the DSPD in 2019 as a taser instructor and field training officer.

Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten,...
Kelly’s fellow officers with the DSPD showed up Thursday to help send Liam off to kindergarten, since his dad couldn’t be there.(Denham Springs Police Department)

On May 11, Kelly responded to a call about a man involved in several road rage incidents in the area who was arguing with a woman he did not know in the parking lot of a shopping center. Upon arriving, the man opened fire on Kelly from his car, striking the officer multiple times, police said.

DSPD Chief Rodney Walker said at the time of Kelly’s death that the community lost “a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being.”

The suspect fled the scene but was later shot and killed by a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

Denham Springs is located about 15 miles east of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole
President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies