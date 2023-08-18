Authorities respond to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW Thursday evening.
Traffic was reduced to a lane for cars traveling on 65th between Bandel Dr. NW and Granite Dr. NW.
Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 8 p.m.
Firefighters on the scene confirmed a pick-up truck had caught fire, and no one was injured.
