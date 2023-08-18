Authorities respond to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW Thursday evening.

Traffic was reduced to a lane for cars traveling on 65th between Bandel Dr. NW and Granite Dr. NW.

Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 8 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed a pick-up truck had caught fire, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.