Authorities respond to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW

Vehicle fire on 65th St. NW
Vehicle fire on 65th St. NW(KTTC)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to vehicle fire on 65th St. NW Thursday evening.

Traffic was reduced to a lane for cars traveling on 65th between Bandel Dr. NW and Granite Dr. NW.

Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 8 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed a pick-up truck had caught fire, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign

Latest News

Nicole Block, Owner of Darling Block Floral
Making flower bouquets the eco-friendly way
Designer wins competition with duct tape dress
Designer wins competition with duct tape dress
17th annual 'Tee It Up For The Troops' held at Southwest Rochester's Willow Creek Golf Course
17th annual ‘Tee It Up For The Troops’ held at Willow Creek Golf Course
Former Navy member finds new calling as a food vendor
Former Navy member finds new calling as a food vendor