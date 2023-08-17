Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRETUING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after their van collided with a moose on the Iron Range.

According to the State Patrol, it happened in Breitung Township around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 near Murray Road.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Bretuing Police Department, and Tower Ambulance and Fire responded to the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the van was traveling west on Highway 1 when a moose ran onto the roadway and was struck.

Due to storms in the area, visibility was poor.

There were five people in the van including a child and teenager.

Four of the passengers were sent to the Ely Bloomenson Hospital and one to the Virginia Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
Goodhue, MN Police Department
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reaches agreement to cover city of Goodhue’s policing

Latest News

There have been suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Dodge County as well as a series of...
Dodge County Deputies search for three burglary suspects
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone.
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone
Steele County Free Fair
CLOSER LOOK: Economic impact of Steele County Free Fair
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away