Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year

An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just the same district but the same classroom. (Source: WOWT)
By Taylor Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A teacher at Nebraska’s biggest school district is welcoming new students this week for her 41st straight school year.

Kaye Kiepert-Hensley has greeted students in her kindergarten class at Franklin Elementary School for more than four decades.

“I love to see their growth when they come back because it’s the same families. I had many of them years ago when they were also my students,” she said.

Not only has she spent 41 years at the same school, but also in the same classroom.

While her classroom hasn’t changed much through the years, she said teaching has seen a bit of a change.

“When I first started, it was a lot of socialization, play and interaction. Now, we focus on the academic aspect of it,” Hensley said.

In four decades, Hensley has impacted more lives than she can count. Something school officials find invaluable, especially with the teacher shortage.

“You think of how committed she is, you feel that energy and excitement,” said Matthew Ray, Omaha Public Schools interim superintendent.

According to Hensley, she has at least another 10 years of teaching ahead of her and wants her kids to know that she believes in them.

“Before you leave this class, always remember I love you. You matter. You can do anything, and I believe in you,” Hensley shared.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign

Latest News

Linda Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high...
10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese
“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, CNN)
Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor
“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, CNN)
Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor