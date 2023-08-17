Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone.

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha has hit a major milestone for a rural health clinic and hospital.

“We’re really excited about the future,” senior consultant Thomas Crowley explained. “We think that our small community will continue to excel with programs as long as we continue to stay focused on serving people.”

The hospital has served its community for more than 125 years. Beginning in 1898 St. Elizabeth’s continues to celebrate its past in order to inspire its future.

“Three sisters came over from Menomonie. The story goes three sisters, a farmer and a cow walked over to establish care that was being unmet in this area. To serve the community who were needing care you maybe could not afford it,” administrator Jim Root said.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday to help celebrate its time serving the community, but one guest will always have a special connection to the hospital.

In November 1969, Eugene Laschinger suffered from a hunting accident where a bullet missed his heart by 16th of an inch. It was the Friday after Thanksgiving, there weren’t supposed to be any surgeons in the hospital, but Laschinger got extremely lucky with a team just finishing a previous surgery. The team rushed Laschinger into surgery. One of the surgeons had to give his own blood to save Laschinger’s life.

“The next thing I remember is waking up in a hospital room, well I didn’t know it was a hospital room at the time because I personally didn’t think I was going to make it,” Laschinger shared. “The accident happened at around 10 a.m. and then it was like 6 p.m. and there is a nun standing over me and I asked her ‘am I in heaven’ and she said, ‘no you’re at St. Elizabeths’”.

Laschinger was in the hospital for a month, and this was the first time he visited the hospital since his discharge.

“Without Dr. Martin and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, I know I wouldn’t be here today,” Laschinger stated.

In the years to come the hospital plans on adding multiple new programs.

