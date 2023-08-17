Paradigm Dance Project welcomes dancers of all ages & skill levels

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For any inspiring dancers in the Rochester area, one group is looking to help improve your skills.

The Paradigm Dance Project hosted its summer 2023 dance workshop at the Rochester Hilton hotel. Here dancers ages 5-18 spent the day learning from high level instructors in various categories of dance.

The workshop ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday August 17. Over 100 participants arrived eager to learn and improve. Many of the dancers had to travel a long distance to participate in the workshop as Paradigm Dance Project dancer Malana Monahan explains.

“With so many dancers, we have dancers from Minneapolis, Iowa, Wisconsin, Winona and they all just come to the workshop to do what they love which is to dance,”

With over 100 participants, the work is challenging for Monahan and the rest of the staff, but despite the difficulty that comes with the job they say the work is more than worth it.

“It honestly is a lot and it’s kind of hard waking up sometimes in the morning and going all the way till 5pm at night. But it’s all worth it and its all fun and the day goes by so fast,”

For more information about Paradigm Dance Project’s upcoming events visit Welcome to the Paradigm Dance Project.

