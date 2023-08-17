New roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive Northeast near Rochester.

The third phase of construction begins Thursday and will cause there to be some lane shifts for both directions.

Century Hills Drive will remain closed from Viola Road NE to 21st Street NE.

The construction is expected to last through September 15.

