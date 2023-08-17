New roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester

Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive Northeast near Rochester.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive Northeast near Rochester.

The third phase of construction begins Thursday and will cause there to be some lane shifts for both directions.

Century Hills Drive will remain closed from Viola Road NE to 21st Street NE.

The construction is expected to last through September 15.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
Goodhue, MN Police Department
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reaches agreement to cover city of Goodhue’s policing

Latest News

Mayo clinic sports clinic
Mayo Clinic student athlete clinic returns September 2
Dodge County robbery
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office search for three burglary suspects
There have been suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Dodge County as well as a series of...
Dodge County Deputies search for three burglary suspects
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone.
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone