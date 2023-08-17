Mayo Clinic student athlete clinic returns September 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although most students aren’t back in the classroom yet, student athletes have returned to the court and field.

With athletics, comes injuries, and Mayo Clinic wants to support local athletes who are injured get back to their sport.

Starting September 2, Mayo Clinic physicians will provide care every Saturday morning at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center for middle school, high school and college athletes in Rochester.

Physicians say oftentimes, athletes will suffer injuries that don’t warrant going to the E.R., but may still need medical attention. Common injuries include concussions, ACL and MCL injuries and fractures.

Around 20-30 athletes visit the clinic every morning, amounting to about 100 every fall.

”Parents want to know whether their athletes are okay and if there’s something more that they should be doing. It gives you peace of mind knowing that a medical professional has seen your injuries that may have stopped your from competing in a previous game, something you lived through or just pushed your way through. Coaches also want to know that it’s safe and clear for that athlete to go back to practice on Monday,” Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Mario Hebesi, M.D., P.H.D. said.

You do not have to be a Mayo patient to receive care and services will be billed to insurance. Parents or guardians must accompany patients under the age of 18.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-266-6690. The final day to visit the clinic is on October 14.

