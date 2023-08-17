Mayo Clinic student athlete clinic returns September 2

Mayo clinic sports clinic
Mayo clinic sports clinic(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although most students aren’t back in the classroom yet, student athletes have returned to the court and field.

With athletics, comes injuries, and Mayo Clinic wants to support local athletes who are injured get back to their sport.

Starting September 2, Mayo Clinic physicians will provide care every Saturday morning at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center for middle school, high school and college athletes in Rochester.

Physicians say oftentimes, athletes will suffer injuries that don’t warrant going to the E.R., but may still need medical attention. Common injuries include concussions, ACL and MCL injuries and fractures.

Around 20-30 athletes visit the clinic every morning, amounting to about 100 every fall.

”Parents want to know whether their athletes are okay and if there’s something more that they should be doing. It gives you peace of mind knowing that a medical professional has seen your injuries that may have stopped your from competing in a previous game, something you lived through or just pushed your way through. Coaches also want to know that it’s safe and clear for that athlete to go back to practice on Monday,” Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Mario Hebesi, M.D., P.H.D. said.

You do not have to be a Mayo patient to receive care and services will be billed to insurance. Parents or guardians must accompany patients under the age of 18.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-266-6690. The final day to visit the clinic is on October 14.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
Goodhue, MN Police Department
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reaches agreement to cover city of Goodhue’s policing

Latest News

MnDOT crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New roundabout near Rochester construction starts Thursday
Dodge County robbery
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office search for three burglary suspects
There have been suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Dodge County as well as a series of...
Dodge County Deputies search for three burglary suspects
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone.
Rural hospital and clinic celebrates major milestone