Making flower bouquets the eco-friendly way

Nicole Block, Owner of Darling Block Floral
Nicole Block, Owner of Darling Block Floral
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the season of fall draws near, it’s the season of do-it-yourself (DIY) flowers.

One Rochester floral designer, Nicole Block, makes her bouquets in an eco-friendly way.

Block owns Darling Block Floral in town and creates bouquets and flower arrangements for the big day.

Block says she likes to make her designs natural, botanical, and unstructured with each flower helping to tell a couple’s story.

She stopped by Midwest Access to give some tips on making your own bouquets and show off some stunning flowers!

To learn more about Darling Block Floral, click here.

