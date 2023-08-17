Lourdes Grad, UNC Star Alyssa Ustby Hosts Youth Basketball Camp

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Lourdes Eagle and Current North Carolina Women’s Basketball star Alyssa Ustby is back in Rochester.

Ustby hosting a youth basketball camp at Lourdes High School over the next three days for girls in third to 11th grade.

A senior at North Carolina, Ustby has been all over in her career playing in the NCAA tournament and going overseas with USA Basketball. Though she didn’t know any of that was possible until high school, with this camp she’s hoping to show the next generation that their dreams can be reality.

“I just never thought it was possible cause I didn’t know anybody personally that had gone through that experience before so I didn’t really know it existed. I mean my family watched a lot of men’s basketball, men’s college basketball at home and so I wasn’t really familiar with the area,” Ustby said.

“So, I kind of want to bring that to these girls and let them know that these dreams are very possible and it’s like their new reality. They can go on and play at any college that they want as long as they work hard, and they stick to their process.”

A Rochester native, it still is an unbelievable feeling to see young girls wearing a No. 1 Ustby jersey.

“I still think it hasn’t sunk in yet because when I saw her walk in the door with my jersey on, I was just like wow, that’s amazing. It’s so cool to see the constant support that I get from my community here in Rochester and the surrounding area even though I went off to the east coast to play basketball,” Ustby said.

