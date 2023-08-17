Listos Butterfly Fest is August 19

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Butterfly Fest is returning to Listos this year as the event looks at the connections and cultures brought together by the monarch butterfly.

The event is Saturday, August 19 from noon until 3 p.m. at Listos (1503 2nd Ave. NE) in Rochester.

Cultural dances, a presentation from Quarry Hill and an obstacle course are some of the fun for the whole family on Saturday.

Tours of Listos will also be provided.

Christina Valdez, the Executive Director of Listos, stopped by Midwest Access to discuss all the fun this upcoming weekend.

To learn more about the event, click here.

