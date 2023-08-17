Kasson Cornhole Pro stops by Midwest Access

The Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament is happening at Lenny Boy Brewing.
The Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament is happening at Lenny Boy Brewing.(Source: Pixabay)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lexie Hugeback might be a familiar name to some in southeast Minnesota.

She’s a Kasson-Mantorville graduate and recently played women’s basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Now, Hugeback has turned to cornhole and is competing at big tournaments as part of the American Cornhole League.

Lexie stopped by Midwest Access to discuss her pro career as well as give some tips on playing the popular game more effectively.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign

Latest News

Nicole Block, Owner of Darling Block Floral
Making flower bouquets the eco-friendly way
Monarch butterfly endangerment
Listos Butterfly Fest is August 19
Paradigm Dance Project welcomes dancers of all age & skill levels
Paradigm Dance Project welcomes dancers of all ages & skill levels
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will feature thousands of carved, glowing pumpkins, placed along...
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Minnesota Zoo