Kasson Cornhole Pro stops by Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lexie Hugeback might be a familiar name to some in southeast Minnesota.

She’s a Kasson-Mantorville graduate and recently played women’s basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Now, Hugeback has turned to cornhole and is competing at big tournaments as part of the American Cornhole League.

Lexie stopped by Midwest Access to discuss her pro career as well as give some tips on playing the popular game more effectively.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.