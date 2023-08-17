Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Minnesota Zoo

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will feature thousands of carved, glowing pumpkins, placed along a forested trail on zoo grounds for visitors to marvel over and enjoy.(Minnesota Zoo)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is returning to the Minnesota Zoo!

According to a release from the zoo, the annual tradition, celebrating its fifth season, will feature thousands of carved, glowing pumpkins, placed along a forested trail on zoo grounds for visitors to marvel over and enjoy.

This year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event will kick off and run nightly from Sept. 30 – Nov. 4.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Fri., Sept. 8. and will only be available online

