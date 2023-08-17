Iowa man dies after semi truck crashes off bridge

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT ATKINSON, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to multiple reports around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday of a semi that drove off a bridge over Goddard Creek southwest of Fort Atkinson on Highway 24.

According to WCSO, the semi overturned and caught on fire after crashing off the bridge.

The accident resulted in fatal injuries to the driver, Kyle NcNeil, 33, of Waterloo, Iowa.

Multiple emergency responders and emergency response agencies from the area, along with the help of several private individuals and businesses, responded and assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Atkinson Fire, and Winneshiek County Emergency Management at the scene.

Emergency crews remained on the scene for several hours attempting to remove the wreckage. Additional cleanup efforts will continue throughout the day Thursday.

The accident remains under investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

