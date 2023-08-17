Hot and humid weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A heat dome is building across the central United States and we are looking at some really warm temperatures through the next 5-7 days.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday with sunny skies. Highs will jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday through the middle of next week. Heat index values will range from 90-95 through the next 3-5 days.

Air quality over the next two days will be in the “moderate” level for most of SE MN and NE IA. With our estimated wind speeds around 10-20 mph, that should allow mixing down to the surface and limit some of the smoke and haze.

Dry conditions will dominate the region over the next 7 days. Our next rain chance might not come into the forecast until Friday of next week.

