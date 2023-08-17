Hot and humid weather ahead

Highs in the 80s and 90s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A heat dome is building across the central United States and we are looking at some really warm temperatures through the next 5-7 days.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday with sunny skies. Highs will jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday through the middle of next week. Heat index values will range from 90-95 through the next 3-5 days.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

Air quality over the next two days will be in the “moderate” level for most of SE MN and NE IA. With our estimated wind speeds around 10-20 mph, that should allow mixing down to the surface and limit some of the smoke and haze.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Dry conditions will dominate the region over the next 7 days. Our next rain chance might not come into the forecast until Friday of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Breezy and Cool Today; Hot and Humid This Weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Air Quality Alert Through Friday; Hot and Humid This Weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather