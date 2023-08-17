Former Navy member finds new calling as a food vendor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After years of service, one man seeks a new career path in the food industry.

Former Navy sailor Justin Shellhart has opened the Bunz and Wienerz hotdog cart. He opened the chart in October of 2022 as a way to find his next steps after the navy.

“After I retired from the Navy, I struggle trying to find the right fit. I was watching Great Food Truck Race on I believe discovery or whatever it is. Got the idea started doing some research and took the leap.”

From April to October, this cart is open at the corner of Broadway Ave and 8th ST NE in Rochester MN on Wednesday’s and Thursdays. While on Tuesdays he’s located downtown Rochester across from 318 Commons.

Here customers can enjoy several different kinds of hotdogs, from the classic chilidog to Philly and the Chicago. Diners can even create their own custom hotdog from a variety of different toppings.

Shellhart’s main goal in owning the stand is to keep meeting new people and enjoy the work that comes with it.

“Just enjoy it. I enjoy talking people hearing their storys, hearing how much they like having a hotdog stand in town and thats pretty much it just have fun doing it and not worry about the future.”

The cart will remain open until late October, with October 28 likely to be the last day until April of 2024.

