Designer wins competition with duct tape dress

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Fashion designers may need to take notes following the national recognition given to one young artist.

Ava Motl was one of five national winners of the duct tape dress competition being held by the duct tape company.

The dress was inspired by the famous painting “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh. After taking home the prize, the dress was transported from Minneapolis to the Rochester Art Center where it is currently on display.

The dress took many hours of hard work and dedication from Ava, as she explained how carefully designed the dress was.

“It took about over 200 hours, specifically 227 I think but that was more of a guess. I’d say the first process started out with a small design on paper. And then I started by making like a paper mock up and that turned into me covering paper in duct tape and just pasting it all together.”

In addition to the hundreds of hours spent work on the dress there were some set back. Ava explained how she had to redo several aspects of the dress and that some took more work than others.

“Probably the fact that I had to redo it at least five times. Every layer of the skirt was so difficult especially trying to get the crimpled kind of look of the layers and I made about four paper mock ups.”

Her hard work has paid off being one of the five winners of the competition, and her efforts are on display for everyone to see. If you are interested in seeing the dress in person considering visiting the Rochester Art center where it is currently on display.

