CLOSER LOOK: Economic impact of Steele County Free Fair

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s biggest county fair is back in action in Owatonna this week.

The Steele County Free Fair runs through Sunday, August 20th.

KTTC spoke with Fair Manager Scott Kozelka Wednesday, who shared some information about the impact of the fair on the community.

Kozelka said that based on data from the area chamber, the fair brings in somewhere between $6-10 million annually to the area.

Since the fair is free, there’s no gate tracking specific attendance numbers, but organizers estimate the fair brings in between 250,000-300,000 people annually.

Kozelka said there are almost 400 vendors inside and outside the fair, and there are 120 attractions.

