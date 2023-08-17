Breezy and Cool Today; Hot and Humid This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is settling into the area today on the heels of the cold front that triggered a few thunderstorms last night as it pushed through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A day after we reached the low 80s for the first time in almost a week, we’re expecting high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour. The change in wind direction also means smoke from Canadian wildfires is impacting the area. The air quality has fallen to the moderate range and will hover in that range for the next few days. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for a portion of our area and will be in effect until Friday night as the air quality may dip into the orange range, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Gusty winds will add an extra chill to the air this afternoon. Expect high temps in the low 70s. (KTTC)

After a clear and cool night that will feature low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, sunny skies and a slight south breeze will help temperatures quickly climb to the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday. High pressure will keep our weather quiet throughout the day as it moves through the region.

Some of the local area is in an Air Quality Alert until Friday night. The air quality may briefly dip into the unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups range. (KTTC)

The air quality will hover in the moderate range for the next few days. This is an improved forecast from earlier when it appeared that our area would be in the orange range. (KTTC)

A very warm air mass from the central Plains will build northward into the Upper Midwest this weekend, setting the stage for a lengthy stretch of hot and humid weather. Saturday will be a sunny day with a south breeze that will work to pull in that warmth. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Heavy humidity will build in the area over the weekend and then linger through much of the upcoming week. (KTTC)

The winds in our area will be a little lighter on Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Expect afternoon readings in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s and a slight northeast breeze.

After a seasonably warm day Friday, heat and humidity will quickly ramp up. Heat indices will be in the 90s this weekend. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average until at least Thursday. Expect abundant sunshine each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There will be a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two next Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The following weekend will feature high temperatures around 80 degrees, which is typical for late August and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms next Sunday.

High temps this weekend and next week will be well above the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt Might wanna do the forecast for Thursday, August 17, 2023. We are enjoying a mild day across the area today. Expect gusty winds with high temperatures in a low 70s. An air quality alert will be in effect until late Friday because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. After a sunny and warm Friday, the weekend looks hot and humid. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.