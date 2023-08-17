Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.(St. Mary's Parish)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many Catholics across southeast Minnesota are remembering a beloved priest.

Fr. Mike Cronin has died, following complications from a heart bypass surgery Tuesday.

St. Mary’s Parish in Winona confirmed the news on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the parish, funeral arrangements are pending, and the Diocese is working to meet the needs of the parish during this time.

Fr. Cronin also had ties to Rochester.

He served at St. Pius X in town, and according to Rochester Catholic Schools, was a 1984 graduate of Lourdes High School.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown

Latest News

Former Austin Parks and Rec head gives insight into his resignation
It’s a sport that’s gaining popularity across the country. It’s pickleball.
Pickleball mania, Darian Leddy reports
David Merrill
Former Austin Parks and Rec head discusses reason for resignation
KTTC News at 6
Modern American cuisine hitting the streets of Rochester