Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many Catholics across southeast Minnesota are remembering a beloved priest.

Fr. Mike Cronin has died, following complications from a heart bypass surgery Tuesday.

St. Mary’s Parish in Winona confirmed the news on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the parish, funeral arrangements are pending, and the Diocese is working to meet the needs of the parish during this time.

Fr. Cronin also had ties to Rochester.

He served at St. Pius X in town, and according to Rochester Catholic Schools, was a 1984 graduate of Lourdes High School.

