Air Quality Alert Through Friday; Hot and Humid This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is settling into the area today on the heels of the cold front that triggered a few thunderstorms last night as it pushed through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A day after we reached the low 80s for the first time in almost a week, we’re expecting high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour. The change in wind direction also means smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact the area. The air quality will gradually deteriorate with the increasing amount of haze today and our Air Quality Index will be in the orange range, unhealthy for sensitive groups. We’ll likely stay in that range until Saturday as it stands right now. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for southern Minnesota and all of Wisconsin until late Friday night.

Expect gusty winds today with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

After a clear and cool night that will feature low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, sunny skies and a slight south breeze will help temperatures quickly climb to the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday. High pressure will keep our weather quiet throughout the day as it moves through the region.

The air quality will be in the orange range, or unhealthy for sensitive groups for the final few days of the week. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to create hazy conditions in our area. (KTTC)

The air quality for the next few days will be in the orange range, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. (KTTC)

A very warm air mass from the central Plains will build northward into the Upper Midwest this weekend, setting the stage for a lengthy stretch of hot and humid weather. Saturday will be a sunny day with a south breeze that will work to pull in that warmth. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Heavy humidity will build in the area over the weekend and then linger through much of the upcoming week. (KTTC)

The winds in our area will be a little lighter on Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Expect afternoon readings in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s and a slight northeast breeze.

High temps will be in the 70s today and Friday with 80s and low 90s in store for the weekend and next week. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average until at least Thursday. Expect abundant sunshine each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There will be a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two next Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The following weekend will feature high temperatures around 80 degrees, which is typical for late August and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms next Sunday.

High temps this weekend and next week will be well above the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt Might wanna do the forecast for Thursday, August 17, 2023. We are enjoying a mild day across the area today. Expect gusty winds with high temperatures in a low 70s. An air quality alert will be in effect until late Friday because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. After a sunny and warm Friday, the weekend looks hot and humid. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.