Air Quality Alert Through Friday; Hot and Humid This Weekend
High temps will be in the 70s today and Friday; 90 degree weather this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is settling into the area today on the heels of the cold front that triggered a few thunderstorms last night as it pushed through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A day after we reached the low 80s for the first time in almost a week, we’re expecting high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour. The change in wind direction also means smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact the area. The air quality will gradually deteriorate with the increasing amount of haze today and our Air Quality Index will be in the orange range, unhealthy for sensitive groups. We’ll likely stay in that range until Saturday as it stands right now. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for southern Minnesota and all of Wisconsin until late Friday night.
After a clear and cool night that will feature low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, sunny skies and a slight south breeze will help temperatures quickly climb to the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday. High pressure will keep our weather quiet throughout the day as it moves through the region.
A very warm air mass from the central Plains will build northward into the Upper Midwest this weekend, setting the stage for a lengthy stretch of hot and humid weather. Saturday will be a sunny day with a south breeze that will work to pull in that warmth. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.
The winds in our area will be a little lighter on Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Expect afternoon readings in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s and a slight northeast breeze.
Temperatures next week will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average until at least Thursday. Expect abundant sunshine each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
There will be a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two next Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The following weekend will feature high temperatures around 80 degrees, which is typical for late August and there will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms next Sunday.
