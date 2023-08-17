17th annual ‘Tee It Up For The Troops’ held at Willow Creek Golf Course

By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 17th annual ‘Tee It Up For The Troops’ golf tournament took place at Southwest Rochester’s Willow Creek Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

The entire golf course was decorated with American flags. This is to honor the Gold Star families, Korean War and World War II veterans, and Purple Heart recipients.

The golf tournament raised more than a million dollars in its first 16 years.

The proceeds go to help local families as well as national military and veteran service organizations.

”Our son was killed in April 2nd, 2010, in Afghanistan. Since then, the support of the community and the support of the veterans has been overwhelming to us. So it makes us want to give back too, so we have done a lot to support them as well.”

Gold Star Parent Kay Swenson

