Windy and warm today with severe evening storm chances; Hot weather this weekend

Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible tonight
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a four-day hiatus, we’re returning to the warmer side of late summer weather today. A warm air mass is building northward ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest, setting the stage for a windy and warm Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s. South winds will become rather strong and gusty in the afternoon, at times reaching 35 miles per hour as that warm air flows into the region.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temps in the 80s and strong winds during the...
Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temps in the 80s and strong winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms will develop in the late evening.(KTTC)

Clouds will thicken this evening with a chance of thunderstorms developing along the approaching front. The best chances for thunderstorms will be from 9 PM to 1 AM. Severe storms will be possible in that late evening time frame as well. The bulk of our local area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado can’t be ruled out, however. Low temperatures later tonight will be in the upper 50s with a northwest breeze.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late evening. Some of which may become severe.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late evening. Some of which may become severe.(KTTC)
Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest thunderstorms late in the...
Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest thunderstorms late in the evening.(KTTC)

Cooler air will move in on Thursday behind the cold front. Under a mostly sunny sky high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will be a bit gusty, at times reaching 25 miles per hour.

After a sunny and tranquil Friday that will feature lighter winds and seasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s, hot and humid air will move in for the weekend. Expect abundant sunshine on Saturday with a gusty south breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and a light northeast breeze.

High temps will warm from seasonal levels to the low 90s over the weekend. Next week will be...
High temps will warm from seasonal levels to the low 90s over the weekend. Next week will be very warm to start.(KTTC)

The intense heat will hang around until the middle of next week when a cold front will help bring cooler weather for the end of the week and following weekend. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s in store for next Wednesday. Readings will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the tail end of the upcoming week.

High temps will become very warm this weekend and for much of next week.
High temps will become very warm this weekend and for much of next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Hot weather ahead
Nick's 6pm Tuesday Forecast - 8/15/23
Nick's 6pm Tuesday Forecast - 8/15/23
7-day forecast
Sunny and breezy on Wednesday; Stray storms tomorrow night