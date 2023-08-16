Two new geothermal wells coming to Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Hall will soon have two new geothermal wells powering its heating and cooling system.

These geothermal wells are replacing the building’s previous steam system and is part of the city’s goal to have 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The wells were made possible by federal funding as part of the the Inflation Reduction Act.

City of Rochester’s Building Automation Specialist Zack Wood says the wells will start running in October.

However, the construction project will not fully finish until spring of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.