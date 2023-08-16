Two new geothermal wells coming to Rochester City Hall

Two new geothermal wells coming to Rochester City Hall
Two new geothermal wells coming to Rochester City Hall(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Hall will soon have two new geothermal wells powering its heating and cooling system.

These geothermal wells are replacing the building’s previous steam system and is part of the city’s goal to have 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The wells were made possible by federal funding as part of the the Inflation Reduction Act.

City of Rochester’s Building Automation Specialist Zack Wood says the wells will start running in October.

However, the construction project will not fully finish until spring of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

Latest News

Modern American cuisine hitting the streets of Rochester
Modern American cuisine hitting the streets of Rochester
Elder Network Logo
Elder Network Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala
Minnesota Red Cross volunteers travel to Maui as relief efforts continue
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week