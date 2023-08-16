Strong thunderstorms possible tonight; A hot weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A warm air mass is building northward ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the northwest, making for a windy and warm afternoon in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s today. South winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times as that warm air flows into the region.

Clouds will thicken this evening with a chance of thunderstorms developing along the approaching front. The best chances for thunderstorms will be from 9 PM to 1 AM. Severe storms will be possible in that late evening time frame as well. The bulk of our local area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado can’t be ruled out, however. Low temperatures later tonight will be in the upper 50s with a northwest breeze.

Cooler air will move in on Thursday behind the cold front. Under a mostly sunny sky high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will be a bit gusty, at times reaching 25 miles per hour.

After a sunny and tranquil Friday that will feature lighter winds and seasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s, hot and humid air will move in for the weekend. Expect abundant sunshine on Saturday with a gusty south breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and a light northeast breeze.

The intense heat will hang around until the middle of next week when a cold front will help bring cooler weather for the end of the week and following weekend. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s in store for next Wednesday. Readings will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the tail end of the week.

