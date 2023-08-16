Storms are possible late Wednesday night; Hot temperatures return by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday evening. Storms will stay isolated across SE MN.

Storm Threats (KTTC)

The main threats Wednesday evening will be strong winds and large hail. The tornado threat will be low tonight. Storms will form along a cold front after sunset Wednesday evening. The main timing looks to be from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Thursday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be slightly below average in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. We will see the return of wildfire smoke and haze on Thursday.

Air quality alert (KTTC)

An air quality alert will be in effect for all of SE MN from 12 a.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. The heat and humidity will stick around into the middle of next week.

Nick

