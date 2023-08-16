Storms are possible late Wednesday night; Hot temperatures return by the weekend

Highs could reach the 90s this weekend
Nick's 4 PM Weather
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday evening. Storms will stay isolated across SE MN.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(KTTC)

The main threats Wednesday evening will be strong winds and large hail. The tornado threat will be low tonight. Storms will form along a cold front after sunset Wednesday evening. The main timing looks to be from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be slightly below average in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. We will see the return of wildfire smoke and haze on Thursday.

Air quality alert
Air quality alert(KTTC)

An air quality alert will be in effect for all of SE MN from 12 a.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. The heat and humidity will stick around into the middle of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

Latest News

Nick's 4 PM Weather
Nick 4 PM Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight; A hot weekend ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Windy and warm today with severe evening storm chances; Hot weather this weekend