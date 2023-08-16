The Steele County Fair is back

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Steele County Free Fair is the largest county fair in Minnesota and runs from August 15 - 20 this year.

The Steele County Fair will have the usual food, music, rides, livestock and more.

Midwest Access was LIVE at the fair Wednesday and even interviewed TikTok star Jake Larson, also known as “Papa Jake”. Jake is a 100-year-old D-Day veteran who is originally from Owatonna. He was instrumental in the opening ceremony which honored all veterans.

If you would like to get your tickets to the fair, you can check out their website here.

