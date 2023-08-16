Pickleball craze hits southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a sport that’s gaining popularity across the country. It’s pickleball.

Here in Rochester, hundreds of people are hopping on the pickleball train, getting active and forming community.

The Rochester Area Pickleball Association has grown exponentially in the past several years.

“When I started playing back in 2018, there were about 85-100 members. Last August, we had about 400 members. 2023, we have over 890 members,” RAPA president Suzanne Bretto said.

Recently, Chip Shots in Rochester was named the best place in the state to learn pickleball as a beginner according to online magazine Minnesota’s Best.

To players in Rochester, the game has become so much more than just a game.

“It’s also a social friendly, fun time. You’re not just coming out to sweat and get on and off the court. You’re here to have an experience and enjoy comradery with other people,” Bretto said.

