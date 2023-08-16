Pet of the Week: Miracle Max

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we met Miracle Max, a 2 1/2-month-old kitten who needs a forever home.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Miracle Max:

Today’s selected pet is a rey female kitten named Miracle Max - age 2 1/2 months. She came to Paws and Claws as one of a month old litter of 7 from another rescue group that needed help with overwhelming numbers of kittens (just like us!!). These kittens were named after characters in the movie “Princess Bride”. Miracle Max is the Billy Crystal character and she was initially identified as male. When this litter was sent to the vet for spay/neuter the vet discovered that Miracle was indeed female - so she really is Miracle Maxine!! She is now spayed and doing well. Miracle really does apply to her as she was in really poor shape when she arrived at Paws and Claws. Thanks to the wonderful care of the foster mom of these kittens she recovered and is doing very well. She needs a home where her kitten antics will be appreciated and she has another cat to share her life with. Thanks for giving is a chance to show the world how great she really is.

Miracle Max (KTTC)

