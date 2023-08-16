Nashville Coop announces it is closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The chicken restaurant Nashville Coop announced on Wednesday on its social media pages that it will be closing for good at the beginning of September.

In the Facebook post, they don’t give a specific reason for closing but say they “will not hang up their capes because there’s always more work to be done.”

Nashville Coop opened in March of 2022 with a large impact causing part of Broadway to conform to the surge of people in the opening days.

They said they also hold pride in starting their employees at $16 an hour wage to set a new industry standard.

Nashville Coop, located at 102 20th St. SE, will be open until September 1, 2023.

See the Facebook post below:

