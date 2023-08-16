Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign.

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC received reports of Austin’s park and recreation facilities shut down Tuesday following the resignation of multiple parks and recreation board members.

After further digging into the story, KTTC received a copy of the department head’s resignation that was allegedly posted and then taken down from the parks and recreation Facebook page.

The letter was signed by Dave Merrill and announced his resignation to the public. In the letter Merrill wrote “unfortunately, the present is very cloudy and a little scary”.

Merrill then urged the community to cast eyes on the leadership and administration of Austin.

KTTC reached out the city administrator, Craig Clark, who confirmed facilities were not shut down Tuesday.

In an email Clark shared “there were clear differences of opinion regarding how the city’s charter impacted the operations of the parks, recreation and forestry department”.

Along with the department head, board president Chirs Grev and member Helen Jahr resigned from their positions on the parks, recreation and forestry board on August 7.

KTTC has reached out to Merrill for comment but has not heard back.

