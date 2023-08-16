Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart

Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Morgan Wallen is making history on the Billboard Hot 100.

His song “Last Night” has now been No. 1 for 16 weeks, which ties it for second place with two other songs for most weeks at No. 1 in chart history.

“Last Night” is tied with 2017′s smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and with 1995′s “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

All three of those songs spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

The songs do not have to be consecutively in the top spot to be counted. Wallen’s “Last Night” was knocked down to No. 2 earlier this month, when Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That in a Small Town” hit No. 1. However, Aldean’s song’s success was short-lived, and “Last Night” climbed back to No. 1 after spending just one week at No. 2.

With just one more week in the top spot, Wallen would claim the second-place title without having to share it. However, it will take a few more weeks of “Last Night” at No. 1 to claim the first-place spot. That goes to 2019′s “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at No. 1, claiming the title of most weeks spent at No. 1 in music history.

