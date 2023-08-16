Modern American cuisine hitting the streets of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of Rochester are getting a new dining experience to satisfy their taste buds.

A new restaurant will be joining a long list, as Our Paladar is opening its doors to the public Thursday Aug 17. Co-owners, Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning previously worked together in another establishment as a sous chef and server respectively.

Before quitting their jobs and started working together to open their own restaurant.

This is a project nearly two years in the making, as the two worked together hosting private dinners out of the home of Diaz.

These efforts eventually lead the two to open their current establishment where they aim to serve the city of Rochester their take on American cuisine.

“So, its new American. What that means its whatever we want it to be, right now its Italian, French and Spanish, Mediterranean. But as seasons change and local ingredients pop up, we’ll try to curtail the menu towards that,”

Our Paladar’s menu features a variety of different appetizers and entrees. As Diaz and Manning are looking to create a peaceful establishment that both locals and visitors of Rochester can enjoy.

“We hope to provide a neighborhood spot that people can keep coming back to for a longtime. We think there is a lot to offer and a lot to enjoy here in Rochester. We want to show that to not only to the people that are coming to visit weekly and yearly, but also the locals we just want to provide more options for them,”

Doors open Thursday Aug 17 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.