Minnesota Red Cross volunteers travel to Maui as relief efforts continue

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Disaster relief efforts continue in Hawaii as volunteers from the American Red Cross including some from the Minnesota chapter, arrived to give much needed assistance.

Executive Director Melanie Tschida represents the Southeast Minnesota chapter and was our guest Wednesday on Midwest Access.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at the American Red Cross, you can reach them here.

