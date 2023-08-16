MAKING AN IMPACT: Winona County nonprofit helps newcomers feel at home

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Imagine moving or fleeing to a country where you don’t know anyone, let alone the language to be able to communicate.

That’s the reality for immigrants and refugees coming to make America their new home.

A nonprofit in Winona County is making that transition a little easier, while creating a strong sense of diversity and belonging in southeast Minnesota.

For the past 18 years, Virginia M. has called Winona home with her husband, Juan, plus their three daughters and two sons.

“I think he picked this area because some of his family was already living here,” Virginia said.

She immigrated to the United States from Mexico and has built a beautiful life here. But it’s been far from easy.

“One of the hardest parts for me was that I had to be away from a large part of my family,” Virginia said.

Spanish is her first language, so the idea of having to find a home and a job without knowing English was intimidating.

“Everything was new to me. I live in a very different country.”

Thankfully, she found Project FINE.

Virginia added, “They’re really good people, they’re always there to support us, and they are always there for when we need help.”

Since 1990, the organization has been helping newcomers smoothly integrate into the community by providing translators, as well as opportunities for education, information, referral and empowerment.

“Usually, we get something in the mail that we don’t understand, like a bill, we usually just call them, and German is usually there to help us.”

German Victoria is one of the handful of staff members with the nonprofit and he has become a lifeline for Virginia and her family.

“I think I have a good connection and trust with German that now every time we need something, we always call and ask for him,” Virginia said.

“We’re bringing people together to eliminate fear from those newcomers.”

Fatima Said is the Executive Director at Project FINE and was a refugee from Bosnia.

“I came 30 years ago with my husband and our two children and two bags and hope for better life, so I truly do understand desire of newcomers to establish themselves and build a new life,” Said said.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the only increase in Winona County was among diverse people, showcasing a real need for this nonprofit.

Said added, “Last year, Project FINE served 3,500 individuals.”

Additionally, Project FINE adds great economic value to Winona County.

“Attract new people to our community and to our region to come and take the jobs to support our private sector and our community,” Said said.

At its core, this organization is truly making an impact in thousands of lives, committed to building a community where all are welcomed, respected, and heard.

According to Project FINE, there are 44 different languages spoken in Winona County alone.

If you’d like to get involved with the nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.