Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reaches agreement to cover city of Goodhue’s policing

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) - The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reached an agreement Wednesday to cover the city of Goodhue’s policing amid the department resigning last week.

A tentative agreement, pending the city of Goodhue approval, was reached to provide police services to the city of Goodhue through the end 2023. Further discussions between the Sheriff’s Office and City of Goodhue will be held about police services in the City of Goodhue for 2024.

According to the sheriff’s office, the city of Goodhue and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office are working together to ensure no interruption of police service for the citizens of Goodhue.

