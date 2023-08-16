Former Austin Parks and Rec head discusses reason for resignation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The former director of the Austin Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department discussed and gave more insight into his resignation Wednesday.

David Merrill started in May 2022, and he said within the past year, there is conflict and confusion about who oversees the parks department.

He said over the course of the past year, he has aligned with having the parks board run the department, versus having the city charter oversee it, he said the differences in opinion has created conflict and tension.

Board president Chris Grev and member Helen Jahr also resigned their positions on the Parks, Recreation and Forestry board.

Merrill said he feels a little guilty leaving the position, but he had to do for his health and well-being. He urges residents to get involved with local government.

“The people of Austin need to reach out to their council people, and ask questions,” Merrill said. “Our city officials are the ones that need to be answering them, so, I would encourage people go to the city council meeting on Monday and ask their questions. Come out and hear what’s being asked and what’s being said. Try to rebuild trust within our community somehow that’s been eroded over time.”

In an email, City Administrator Craig Clark shared “there were clear differences of opinion regarding how the city’s charter impacted the operations of the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.”

Clark said they are actively searching for candidates to fill the vacant positions.

