Elder Network Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elder Network is celebrating 35 years as an organization with its gala on September 23 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Elder Network serves as a network to assist caregivers and those needing care to help find information, organizations and resources to meet their needs.

The non-profit operates in Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties.

The gala runs from 4:30-10:30 p.m. with music provided by the Rochester Pops Orchestra plus a silent and live auction.

Kathy Scheid, the Executive Director, stopped by Midwest Access to talk about the big night.

To buy tickets or learn more about the event and Elder Network, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.