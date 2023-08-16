Elder Network Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala

Elder Network Logo
Elder Network Logo(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elder Network is celebrating 35 years as an organization with its gala on September 23 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Elder Network serves as a network to assist caregivers and those needing care to help find information, organizations and resources to meet their needs.

The non-profit operates in Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties.

The gala runs from 4:30-10:30 p.m. with music provided by the Rochester Pops Orchestra plus a silent and live auction.

Kathy Scheid, the Executive Director, stopped by Midwest Access to talk about the big night.

To buy tickets or learn more about the event and Elder Network, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
Multiple Austin parks and recreation board members resign.
Multiple Austin park and recreation board members resign
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Miracle Max
Pet of the Week: Miracle Max
Pickleball lessons at Chip Shots
Pickleball craze hits southeast Minnesota
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Nashville Coop announces it is closing
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week