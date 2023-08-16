Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield
Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant
2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

Latest News

Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims