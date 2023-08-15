Talking about ‘The Great Get-Together’

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – We are nearing the annual Minnesota State Fair.

For many, it’s a great week and a half of food, fun and comradery with fellow Minnesotans.

Karlyn Coleman stopped by Midwest Access to talk about her book, ‘The Great Get-Together,’ a children’s book all about the state fair.

The book talks about the many wonders of the fair from food to rides to the animals and more with illustrations done by Illustrator Cori Doerrfeld.

Coleman will be up at the State Fair on Wednesday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet about the book.

To learn more about Coleman and the book, you can click here.

