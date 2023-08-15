Sunny and breezy on Wednesday; Stray storms tomorrow night

Hot and humid weather this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking the chance of stray to isolated showers and storms for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the day Wednesday will be filled with sunny skies.

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong throughout the day around 10-20 mph with some gusts reaching near 25-30 mph. Stray to isolated storms will move into the region late Wednesday evening.

Storm outlook
Storm outlook(KTTC)

Storms along and to the north of I-90 will stay stray to isolated for the evening. The current timing looks to be after 9 p.m. for thunderstorm development. Right now, the main threat of strong storms is expected to stay north and east of I-94.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll see a surge of warm/humid conditions for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. The hot and humid conditions will stick around early next week.

Nick

