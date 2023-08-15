Strike averted for Minnesota State University faculty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty (MSUAASF) received a last best and final offer from the Minnesota State System.

According to a Facebook post shared by MSUAASF, negotiations and mediation lasted nearly 15 hours Monday. The offer addresses multiple of the union’s top priorities.

Secretary treasure of Teamsters Local 320, Byran Aldes said the offer came in at 11:30 p.m. Monday night and will be reviewed Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.